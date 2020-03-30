New SEAT Leon first model of the brand to offer five different powertrain technologies: gasoline, diesel, MHEV, PHEV and CNG

The all-new SEAT Leon offers five different powertrain technologies: gasoline (TSI); diesel (TDI); mild-hybrid (eTSI); plug-in hybrid (eHybrid); and compressed natural gas (TGI). SEAT is a member of the Volkswagen Group.





In total, there are eleven different mechanical variants, with power outputs ranging from 90 PS with the 1.0 TSI to 204 PS with the SEAT Leon eHybrid. The all-new SEAT Leon also offers different predefined drive modes—Eco, Normal, Comfort and Sport—to the driver. With the individual drive mode, the driver is able to adapt the car to personal needs, thanks to the new DCC slider.

TSI engines. The fourth-generation Leon increases its efficiency with a range of advanced combustion engines. All gasoline engines offered by the new Leon are direct injection and turbocharged units, with power outputs between 90 and 190 PS.

The two entry engines which produce 66kW/90PS and 81kW/110PS of power are 1.0 liter TSI three-cylinder units. The entry unit produces 90 PS of power at 5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 175 N·m between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. The most powerful version of the 1.0 TSI unit provides 110 PS of power at 5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 200 N·m between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm.

The two 1.0 TSI and also the 1.5 TSI 96kW/130PS engines with manual gearboxes use a Miller-cycle combustion process and variable geometry turbocharger. The Miller-cycle optimises valvetrain control with early closure of the inlets combined with a higher compression rate and turbocharging to better control the air-fuel mixture, to improve efficiency by up to 10%.

Available with power outputs 96kW/130PS and 110kW/150PS, the larger 1.5 liter gasoline engines are linked to six-speed manual gearbox and feature integrated Active Cylinder Management which, in some driving conditions, works with only two cylinders to reduce the fuel consumption and maximise efficiency.

The 1.5 TSI 130 PS powertrain has a consumption between 5.4 and 6.1 l/100km in WLTP, with CO 2 emissions among 122 and 137 g/km. In the case of the 1.5 TSI 150 PS version, the consumption scales up to 5.5 and 6.3 l/100km in (5.6 and 6.4 l/100km for the Sportstourer), with CO 2 emissions between 125 and 143 g/km (127 and 145 g/km in the case of the Sportstourer version); all values always in WLTP.

At the top of the tree is the 140kW/190PS 2.0 liter TSI unit always linked to the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

TDI Engines. Diesel remains an important technology in reducing carbon emissions, and the all-new Leon benefits from two diesel options: all 2.0 liter TDI units.

The 5-door and the Sportstourer versions have a manual transmission for the 85kW/115PS, while the 110kW/150PS diesel engine is offered with either manual or DSG automatic transmission, delivering a maximum torque of 360 N·m at 1700-2750rpm. The Sportstourer is also available with a 110kW/150PS unit mated to a DSG gearbox and 4Drive system.

Fuel consumption of this 2.0 TDI with a power output of 110kW/150PS is 4.3 – 5.0 l/100km for the 5-door body type and 4.5 – 5.1 l/100km for the Sportstourer (always in WLTP; which is translated with CO 2 Emissions in g/km of 114-132 and 117-133; respectively.

The TDI units introduce a new twin dosing SCR system that includes dual AdBlue injection to reduce significantly NO x emissions compared to the Leon’s previous generation diesel engines. The result is a range of diesel engines that meet the strict requirement of the latest emissions standards.

Two different hybrid options. The all-new SEAT Leon offers hybrid powertrains for the first time, in two variants: Mild-Hybrid (eTSI), and plug-in hybrid PHEV (eHybrid).

The mild hybrid version (eTSI) system, which is available with the 1.0 TSI 81kW/110PS and the 1.5 liter 110kW/150PS gasoline unit, both exclusively in combination with the DSG transmission, mates 48V mild-hybrid technology to the combustion engine.

The technology uses a 48V starter-generator and 48V lithium-ion battery, and efficiency gains obtained, in part, because the system allows the Leon to coast with the engine switched off during some driving scenarios, recover energy under braking and supporting the engine with some electric assistance.

The SEAT Leon 1.5 TSI mHEV 150 PS offers a combined consumption between 5.6 and 6.4l/100km in WLTP, while CO 2 emissions are between 127 and 144 g/km.

The fourth-generation Leon also includes an advanced plug-in hybrid variant, which is the most powerful powertrain of the range. Mating a 1.4 liter TSI gasoline engine electric motor, 13kWh lithium-ion battery pack and six-speed DSG transmission, the setup produces 150kW/204PS of power.

The plug-in hybrid version also allows drivers to use electric-only mode, giving a range of up to 60 km (37 miles) (WLTP). The plug-in hybrid version will be offered on both the 5-door and Sportstourer versions.

The all-new SEAT Leon will presented for the first time with a CNG 1.5 liter TGI unit that produces 96kW/130PS of power. The vehicle integrates three CNG tanks with a total net capacity of 17.3kg, giving the all-new SEAT Leon TGI a range of up to 440 km without needing to refuel. And if the CNG tanks do run dry, the engine switches automatically to run on gasoline until reaching the next CNG fuel station. Once there, it’s as simple to refuel as any other vehicle in the range.