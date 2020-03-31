SEAT manufacturing automated ventilators with adapted windshield wiper motors

The SEAT Leon line at the Martorell, Spain, plant is producing automated ventilators to collaborate with the healthcare system in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. Going from producing cars to ventilators in record time is the result of the intense work of many SEAT employees.





The motivation of everyone participating in this project is that with our know-how we can mass-produce equipment that will save lives. —Nicolás Mora from the Production area of SEAT Martorell

Since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, SEAT launched several initiatives to combat the spread of COVID-19—specifically, to produce material and devices in high demand by hospitals, such as ventilators. A team of engineers diligently set about designing several prototypes—13 in all—until the definitive model was produced.

The project is taking shape with gears printed at SEAT, gearbox shafts and the adapted motor of a windshield wiper. The aim was to make ventilators of the highest quality, and the result is the OxyGEN. Designed in collaboration with Protofy.XYZ, they are being assembled at the SEAT facilities.





150 employees from different areas have changed their usual workstation to put together the ventilators where parts of the SEAT Leon used to be assembled.

Taking an assembly line that manufactures subframes, a car part, and adapting it to make ventilators has been a lengthy, difficult job involving many areas of the company, and we managed to do it in the record time of one week. —Sergio Arreciado from the Process Engineering area of SEAT

Each ventilator has more than 80 electronic and mechanical components and undergoes a thorough quality control with ultraviolet light sterilization.





The result of this project has been possible thanks to the solidarity of its employees and the collaboration of many companies and entities that SEAT would like to thank for their involvement, especially the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Healthcare Products. Collaborating companies and entities include: Protofy.XYZ; CMCiB; University of Barcelona; Recam Laser; Doga Motors; Luz Negra; Ficosa; Bosch; IDNEO; Secartys; and LCOE.





According to Spain’s Ministry of Health, as of 30 March 2020 there were 85,195 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spain, with 46,617 hospitalizations and 7,340 deaths.