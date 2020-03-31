Mobility services infrastructure company Via closes Series E round; valued at $2.25B

Via, a company that provides digital infrastructure to power public mobility in cities around the world (earlier post), has raised a Series E financing led by EXOR. The financing values the company at $2.25 billion and will enable Via to advance its vision of efficient, accessible, and equitable public mobility.





Leading Via’s Series E financing, EXOR will invest $200 million in the company, and Noam Ohana—head of EXOR Seeds, the early stage investment arm of EXOR —will join Via’s Board of Directors. New investors Shell, Macquarie Capital, and Mori Building also participated in the round, as did existing investors Pitango, 83North, Hearst Ventures, Ervington Investments, Planven Ventures, Broadscale Group, and RiverPark Ventures.

Via’s technology powers the next generation of public transportation, helping cities move beyond a system of rigid routes and schedules to a fully dynamic network. Via’s algorithm efficiently combines, in real time, multiple passengers or packages headed in the same direction, significantly reducing urban congestion and emissions while providing a high quality and lower cost mobility service.

To date, the Via platform has provided more than 70 million rides around the world. Via’s success has been achieved by working closely with its more than 100 partners across municipalities, public transit agencies, transportation operators, major corporations, schools, and universities to optimize their transport systems.

Building on its deep understanding of transit networks, ability to provide efficient on-demand and pre-scheduled transport, and highly modular platform, Via is actively supporting cities during this critical time, helping partners provide emergency transit of goods as well as essential personnel. Via’s emergency services and transit network optimization expertise are being utilized across the world in locations as diverse as Berlin, Ohio, and Malta, to support communities impacted by COVID-19.

First launched in New York City in 2013, Via’s technology is now deployed globally, including in Europe as ViaVan. Today Via and ViaVan partner with more than 100 public transportation agencies, private transit operators, taxi fleets, private companies, school districts, and universities.

EXOR is one of Europe’s largest diversified holding companies controlled by the Agnelli family. With a Net Asset Value of around $26 billion as of 31 December 2019, its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which EXOR is a leading shareholder: PartnerRe, Ferrari, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, CNH Industrial, Juventus FC and The Economist Group.