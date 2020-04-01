Karma Automotive introduces E-Flex platform solution for EVs

Karma Automotive introduced the Karma E-Flex Platform a highly versatile chassis that will offer new electric vehicle mobility solutions ranging from autonomously-driven utility vans, to daily-driver vehicles, to high-performance supercars.





Karma, the Southern California-based creator of luxury electric vehicles and high-tech incubator, said the first showcase of the highly-flexible platform currently supports the company’s 2020 Revero GT extended-range electric vehicle (EREV). As part of the project, additional EREV platform offerings, platforms for battery-electric-only vehicles (BEVs), and proof-of-concept vehicles will be showcased in coming weeks.

Overall, the goal of the project is to demonstrate Karma’s growing capabilities and highlight the E-Flex Platform’s core high-tech applications including autonomy, software and hardware, artificial intelligence and advanced transportation solutions.

We created a physical product that can be formatted into five different products, what others have called a one-dimensional skateboard, but what we call our E-Flex Platform, a multi-use solution. There are up to 22 different possible configurations available, covering various battery-packaging variants and different drive motor drive systems. We can deliver a wide range of configurations dependent on the builder’s priority. —Karma Automotive COO, Kevin Pavlov





Karma recognized a high demand within the electric vehicle market to develop a new electrified platform with increased versatility. Prior to Karma’s E-Flex Platform, the cost required to develop, test, certify and build a new EREV or BEV platform has been prohibitive, requiring as much as a billion-dollar investment for manufacturers. Karma’s versatile E-Flex Platform will allow vehicle manufacturers faster entry into the electric vehicle market at a substantially reduced development cost.