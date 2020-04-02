Two Fuso eCanter electric trucks delivering mail in Dublin; 150 delivered globally

Two FUSO eCanter electric trucks are now operating in the Irish capital Dublin for the country’s post service An Post. With the handover in Dublin, the FUSO eCanter is now running in ten European cities in Germany, the UK, France, Portugal, the Netherlands, Denmark and Ireland.





Since launching the eCanter in October 2017, FUSO achieved the initial sales target of 150 units in about two years since the first delivery to a customer. More deliveries in Europe, Japan and the United states are set to follow successively.

So far, the global FUSO eCanter fleet has achieved 1.6 million kilometers, driven locally emission-free in customer operations. With a range of 100 kilometers, the 7.49-tonne vehicle easily meets the inner-city short-range distribution requirements of its customers.

The electric drive system carries a motor (maximum output: 129 kW; maximum torque: 390 N·m) and six high-voltage (with each 420 V and 13.8 kWh) lithium-ion battery packs. Power is transferred to the rear axle by a standard single-speed transmission.

With quick-charging stations, the vehicle only takes approximately one and a half hours to fully recharge.