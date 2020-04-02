Mitsubishi Fuso to begin series production of fuel-cell trucks by late 2020s; concept eCanter F-CELL

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), part of the Daimler Trucks family, plans to start the series production of fuel-cell trucks by the late 2020s.

At the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show in October, MFTBC unveiled the Vision F-CELL, a light-duty fuel-cell concept truck. The Vision F-CELL delivers 135 kW of motor power, supplied by a 75 kW fuel cell and a 135 kW high-voltage battery. The modular high-voltage battery provides from 13.8 to 40 kWh, and 3-4 70 MPa hydrogen tanks hold 5-10 kg of H 2 .

The vehicle has been further elaborated into the concept eCanter F-CELL, a light-duty truck that was presented recently in Kawasaki.





The vehicle leverages high-pressure hydrogen, allowing it to be driven up to 300 km (186 milers) and significantly reducing filling time to less than 10 minutes, thereby maximizing road time for customers.

As part of the Daimler Electric Mobility Group, an internal research and development organization established in 2018, MFTBC also contributes to and benefits from shared resources for vehicle electrification within the larger Daimler Truck network. In addition to the next generation of the eCanter, MFTBC will continue to collaborate within the Electric Mobility Group to roll out electric models for all FUSO truck and bus segments in the future.

MFTBC is taking a leading role in realizing the electrification of commercial vehicles. Our vision is to leverage the Daimler Group’s network and technology in developing advanced e-mobility solutions, fulfilling the goal of CO 2 -neutral transportation. To realize this vision, and to make CO 2 -neutral transport a feasible choice for our customers, subsidies for electric vehicles and charging equipment will continue to be of high importance. Through close collaboration with industry players, we aim to deliver CO 2 -neutral vehicles to customers and continue to offer better solutions to them. —MFTBC CEO Hartmut Schick

MFTBC introduced the eCanter, the first all-electric light-duty truck in series production in 2017, pushing the transport industry one leap forward in reducing worldwide CO 2 emissions. The eCanter, which has a GVW of 7.5 tons, is ideal for short-distance routes and urban deliveries, as it can travel approximately 100 km (62 miles) on one charge.

As part of Daimler AG, MFTBC is committed to the Paris Climate Agreement. MFTBC believes that truly CO2-neutral transportation will only be realized through either battery-powered electric vehicles or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Both battery-powered and fuel-cell vehicles have their respective advantages depending on customer use-case, and the two varieties will complement each other to address ever-diversifying transportation needs.