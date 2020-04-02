PowerCell signs €6.9M contract with leading European shipyard for fuel cell system

PowerCell Sweden AB has signed a contract with a leading European shipyard regarding the development and delivery of a megawatt marine fuel cell system. The system will be developed and delivered over three years; the total value of the contract for the period amounts to SEK 77 million (€6.9 million).

The contract comprises the development and delivery of a marine fuel cell system with a total power of approximately 3 MW.

The international maritime organization, IMO, has decided to halve the emissions of Greenhouse Gases from commercial ships by 2050. Considering the long lifetime of ships, zero emission vessels may have to set sail as early as 2030.

PowerCell was founded in 2008 as an industrial spinout from the Volvo Group.