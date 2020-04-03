BYD, Toyota launch BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY (BTET) JV to conduct battery electric vehicle R&D

BYD Company Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corporation announced that preparations have proceeded since they signed an agreement for the establishment of a 50:50 joint venture company to conduct research and development of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on 7 November 2019 (earlier post), and registration of the new company has been completed. Operations are scheduled to commence in May 2020.

The name of the new company is BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (BTET). Hirohisa Kishi from Toyota will serve as chairman, and Zhao Binggen from BYD will be the chief executive officer (CEO).

With the engineers from BYD and Toyota working together under the same roof, we aim to develop BEVs that are superior in performance and meet the needs of customers in China by merging the two companies’ strengths and also through friendly rivalry. —Chairman Hirohisa Kishi