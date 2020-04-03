GM and Honda jointly to develop two next-generation Honda EVs on GM platform and Ultium batteries

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
03 April 2020

General Motors and Honda have agreed to develop jointly two all-new electric vehicles for Honda, based on GM’s highly flexible global EV platform powered by proprietary Ultium batteries. GM unveiled the platform and batteries in early March. (Earlier post.)

The exteriors and interiors of the new EVs will be exclusively designed by Honda, and the platform will be engineered to support Honda’s driving character.

GMEVDay02

General Motors’ all-new modular platform and battery system, Ultium.

Production of these Honda electric vehicles will combine the development expertise of both companies, and they will be manufactured at GM plants in North America. Sales are expected to begin in the 2024 model year in Honda’s United States and Canadian markets.

GM and Honda have an ongoing relationship around electrification. This includes work on fuel cells and the Cruise Origin, an electric, self-driving and shared vehicle, which was revealed in San Francisco earlier this year. Honda also joined GM’s battery module development efforts in 2018.

This collaboration will put together the strength of both companies, while combined scale and manufacturing efficiencies will ultimately provide greater value to customers. This expanded partnership will unlock economies of scale to accelerate our electrification roadmap and advance our industry-leading efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

We are in discussions with one another regarding the possibility of further extending our partnership.

—Rick Schostek, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

This agreement builds on our proven relationship with Honda, and further validates the technical advancements and capabilities of our Ultium batteries and our all-new EV platform.

Importantly, it is another step on our journey to an all-electric future and delivering a profitable EV business through increased scale and capacity utilization. We have a terrific history of working closely with Honda, and this new collaboration builds on our relationship and like-minded objectives.

—Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain

As part of the agreement to develop electric vehicles jointly, Honda will incorporate GM’s OnStar safety and security services into the two EVs, seamlessly integrating them with HondaLink. Additionally, Honda plans to make GM’s hands-free advanced driver-assist technology available.

