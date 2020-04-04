Hyundai Motor Company extends warranties for more than 1M vehicles worldwide

Hyundai Motor Company launched a warranty extension policy for its vehicles worldwide. The program aims to support Hyundai customers who may face difficulties in getting vehicles serviced and repaired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hyundai vehicles with original warranties that expire between March and June 2020 will benefit from a warranty extension for up to three months. More than 1.2 million Hyundai vehicles in 175 countries will be eligible for the warranty extension. The warranty extension can vary between countries.

For Hyundai owners in the US with a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty or a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty that is expiring between March and June 2020, they will have the warranty coverage extended to 30 June 2020. All eligible customers will be contacted in the coming days, with more details about the warranty extension program.

Vehicle maintenance has been deemed an essential business in most places across the country, so while many Hyundai dealership showrooms have closed due to reasons brought on by the coronavirus, most service departments have remained open. This leaves customers confused about service availability and whether they should leave their homes for vehicle service. To give customers peace of mind, Hyundai is taking action to help alleviate any anxiety or confusion that may exist by helping customers who still need to get to their jobs a way to have their vehicles maintained or repaired if necessary. These dealerships are well-equipped to manage repairs and provide maintenance while practicing social distancing, including picking up and dropping off vehicles for service and cleaning vehicles before they are returned.

Hyundai understands that many customers would prefer to not sign repair orders while dropping off or picking up their vehicles. Hyundai’s current policy allows for electronic signature authorization and digital communication (text messages, email, and social media posts) between the dealer and customer as a form of repair approval.

Hyundai dealers are also currently practicing social distancing in their showrooms, offering online purchase and home delivery of purchased vehicles at select dealerships, allowing solo test drives, cleaning common areas and eliminating certain in-person activities to make a purchase.

Hyundai’s decision comes amid a global reaction to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has caused many countries to take various precautionary measures that include closing non-essential facilities. With the warranty extensions, the company expects to help address any concerns customers may have about being unable to visit a service center to get vehicle maintenance or warranty repairs while adhering to stay-at-home and physical distancing guidelines set by local/federal governments.