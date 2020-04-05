GM and JVs deliveries in China down 43.3% in Q1; Wuling introduces EVs

General Motors and its joint ventures delivered 461,716 vehicles in China in the first quarter, down 43.3% from 813,973 in Q1 2019.

Cadillac deliveries topped 26,800 units (-40% y-o-y). The CT4 sedan being launched in China this month will give Cadillac its strongest and most complete lineup ever, enabling it to compete in all key luxury segments.

Buick had deliveries of nearly 129,600 units (-42.5% y-o-y). Preorders for the all-new GL8 Avenir luxury MPV family, which added four-seat and six-seat variants, commenced in March.

Chevrolet deliveries surpassed 50,900 units (-54.7% y-o-y). The brand likewise began accepting preorders for the Blazer SUV to tap into the popular large SUV segment.

Baojun sold nearly 82,200 vehicles (-51.5% y-o-y) and Wuling deliveries exceeded 172,200 units (-34.3% y-o-y).

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, GM shifted its primary focus to supporting control and prevention of the coronavirus while also ensuring the safety of its employees as well as company and dealer operations.

The company’s brands adopted new tactics to stay connected with their customers and offer them peace of mind. New sales channels and methods such as livestreaming and touch-free vehicle services were introduced across the brands to reach out to customers in a secure way.

GM reinforced its commitment to a zero-emissions future and is on track to exceed its plan of introducing 10 new energy vehicles in the domestic market between 2016 and 2020.

The Chevrolet Menlo, the Chevrolet brand’s first all-electric vehicle in China, was launched in February. The all-new E300 will soon join the E100 and E200 in Baojun’s electric vehicle portfolio. Wuling also revealed its first all-electric models, the Hong Guang MINI EV and the Rong Guang electric van.





Hong Guang MINI EV

In addition to electric vehicles, GM is maintaining its focus on the introduction of luxury vehicles as well as midsize/large SUVs and MPVs—the segments with the strongest increase in customer demand.

Wuling Rong Guang EV. The latest member of the popular Rong Guang family will be available later this month.





Rong Guang EV

The minivan has a range of 300 kilometers on a single charge and supports DC fast charging. It has been put through more than 100,000 kilometers of high-intensity road testing. The battery has undergone fire, water, collision, vibration and other testing to ensure it will offer a high level of safety.

The Rong Guang electric vehicle has the same dimensions as the model powered by a standard internal combustion engine. It also has the same cargo space of 5.1 cubic meters.