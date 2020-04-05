Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
GlobalData: Coronavirus threatens China’s battery sector dominance; 26 GWh hit in 2020
GM and JVs deliveries in China down 43.3% in Q1; Wuling introduces EVs

Hyundai Motor Group appoints Bell Textron exec as Vice President of Urban Air Mobility Division

05 April 2020

Hyundai Motor Group appointed J. Scott Drennan as Vice President of its Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Division. Drennan will report to Jaiwon Shin, Executive Vice President (EVP) and Head of UAM Division. In this role, Drennan will lead UAM research and development.

Prior to joining Hyundai, Drennan spent more than 25 years with Bell Textron and made significant contributions to the V-22, the AW609 and the V-280, all vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. He most recently served as Vice President of Innovation at Bell Textron, where he was responsible for developing advanced configurations, technologies and vertical lift missions to advance Bell Textron’s commercial and military business.

Through its UAM Division, Hyundai Motor Group aims to provide innovative smart mobility solutions to address ever-increasing traffic congestion in megacities around the world that suffer economic and environmental tolls due to lost productivity and air pollution.

Earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the Hyundai Motor Company presented its vision to offer an integrated mobility solution, including UAM, Purpose Built Vehicles (PBV) and Hub, that will help vitalize cities and improve people’s lives.

Hyundai-Uber_01

Hyundai’s air vehicle concept.

The Group showcased a concept personal air vehicle (PAV) model S-A1 that was built in collaboration with Uber Elevate, as Uber and Hyundai agreed to work together in the aerial ridesharing field.

Drennan started his career as an engineer in 1990 as a co-op student with GE Aircraft Engines. Since then, he held various positions of increasing responsibility in engineering and program management. Prior to his innovation role at Bell Textron, he was a functional director of air vehicle integration and a program manager and chief engineer on the AW609 commercial tiltrotor program. His experience includes applied research, new aircraft development, certification and engineering support to experimental and production manufacturing.

Drennan was appointed an Aeronautics Committee member on the NASA Advisory Council in June 2018.

Posted on 05 April 2020 in Aviation, Urban Air Mobility, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)