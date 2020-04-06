Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
IPSOS study finds private cars jump to 1st place as preferred means of transport in China; protection against infection
Toyota establishes Toyota Green Energy to conduct renewable energy power generation business

Ricardo report analyzes global development of high voltage fast charging for EVs

06 April 2020

A new report published by Ricardo highlights the rapidly changing landscape for fast-charging electric vehicles, and the implications for vehicle makers, supply chains, charging infrastructure providers and equipment manufacturers.

The report—High Voltage and Fast Charging for Electric Vehicles—shows how automotive manufacturers and infrastructure providers in the US, China and Europe are responding to the needs of consumers, in order to make electric vehicles more attractive to users. It also addresses how technologies, standards and electric powertrain systems will need to be developed to meet these consumer needs.

The publication provides an overview of the future landscape for fast-charging of electric vehicles. It includes a description of the latest battery-electric vehicle charging trends; an overview of planned fast-charging networks in Europe, the USA and China, along with fast-charging network statistics; a look at current and future development of battery-electric vehicle technology; and an overview of the capabilities needed to accept faster charging and provide longer vehicle driving ranges.

The automotive industry is moving toward larger battery capacities with longer driving ranges and faster charging times. The report provides insight into current and future electric vehicle specifications. The broader technical implications of high voltage charging on infrastructure, battery life, battery chemistry and vehicle electrical architecture are also addressed.

