BMW, MINI electrified vehicle sales up 13.9% in Q1; 6.4% share

In the first quarter 30,692 (+13.9%) electrified vehicles of the BMW and MINI brands (BMW i, BMW iPerformance, MINI Electric) were sold worldwide.

This means we are also on track to meet the EU’s CO 2 targets. We do not see any necessity to defer climate protection goals. —Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales

During the same period, a total of 411,809 (-20.1%) BMW vehicles were delivered to customers, while the MINI brand sold 64,449 (-23.4%) units during the same period. That gives electrified vehicles a 6.4% share of BMW and MINI sales in Q1.



