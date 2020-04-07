BMW, MINI electrified vehicle sales up 13.9% in Q1; 6.4% share
In the first quarter 30,692 (+13.9%) electrified vehicles of the BMW and MINI brands (BMW i, BMW iPerformance, MINI Electric) were sold worldwide.
This means we are also on track to meet the EU’s CO2 targets. We do not see any necessity to defer climate protection goals.—Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales
During the same period, a total of 411,809 (-20.1%) BMW vehicles were delivered to customers, while the MINI brand sold 64,449 (-23.4%) units during the same period. That gives electrified vehicles a 6.4% share of BMW and MINI sales in Q1.
