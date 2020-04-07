Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Goodyear: connected tires can reduce lost stopping distance by 30%
Karma Automotive in final development stages for SiC traction inverters; 400V and 800V

BMW, MINI electrified vehicle sales up 13.9% in Q1; 6.4% share

07 April 2020

In the first quarter 30,692 (+13.9%) electrified vehicles of the BMW and MINI brands (BMW i, BMW iPerformance, MINI Electric) were sold worldwide.

This means we are also on track to meet the EU’s CO2 targets. We do not see any necessity to defer climate protection goals.

—Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales

During the same period, a total of 411,809 (-20.1%) BMW vehicles were delivered to customers, while the MINI brand sold 64,449 (-23.4%) units during the same period. That gives electrified vehicles a 6.4% share of BMW and MINI sales in Q1.

Bmwelectrified

Posted on 07 April 2020 in Electric (Battery), Plug-ins, Sales | | Comments (0)

