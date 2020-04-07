Karma Automotive in final development stages for SiC traction inverters; 400V and 800V

Karma Automotive has entered the final stage of development for two new Silicon Carbide (SiC) Inverters to enhance electric mobility charging.





The new SiC traction inverters are engineered in-house by Karma’s Powertrain Power Electronics team, in collaboration with the Power Electronic System Laboratory at University of Arkansas (PESLA). Engineered to deliver enhanced efficiency and performance, the SiC traction inverters will be used in both future Karma vehicles and company partners.

This flexible architecture design in a 400V system can be customized to fit various vehicle platforms and is also available in 800V power levels to leverage higher voltage for fast charging. The new inverters will also be compatible with a variety of industries including automotive, aircraft, train, agriculture and industrial applications.

Prior to this, Karma also developed its own insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT)-based traction inverter that currently supports its 2020 Revero GT and GTS luxury electric vehicles.

The development of Karma’s new SiC power inverters come at an important time for the company, which last week announced its E-Flex Platform initiative (earlier post), a series of highly versatile platforms that will offer new electric vehicle mobility solutions ranging from autonomously-driven utility vans, to ‘every-day’ driver vehicles, to high-performance supercars. The platform will allow manufacturers a fast-track into the electric vehicle market with greater speed and efficiency.