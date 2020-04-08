Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Jupiter: mobility-as-a-service revenue to exceed $52B by 2027, as coronavirus stunts growth in 2020
DOE selects 15 projects for $32M to advance lower-cost fusion concepts; ARPA-E BETHE

Loop Energy receives fuel-cell range-extender order for transit buses in Nanjing

08 April 2020

Loop Energy, a mobile-power company providing hydrogen-fuel-cell-based solutions for the medium-to-heavy duty vehicle market, has received a purchase order from a leading bus manufacturer in China to support the Nanjing municipal government’s objective of replacing its existing 7,000-unit battery-electric bus fleet with an improved battery-hydrogen hybrid alternative that offers all-season, long-range, and higher passenger-capacity operation.

The multiple-unit range extender order, which represents the start of a long-term commercial agreement with a total estimated value of approximately US$15 million over a three-year period, follows the receipt of product certification for Loop’s 50 kW Fuel Cell Range Extender Module series from the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC), a national independent testing and certification organization for vehicular products in China.

We are pleased to receive this initial order for Loop’s 50 kW fuel cell range extenders immediately following the earning of product certification from CATARC, who is widely recognized as one of the premier vehicle testing organizations worldwide. This agreement marks an important milestone for Loop as it signifies a ramp-up of commercial activity, but it is also a testament to the growing market recognition of Loop product’s performance and cost advantages. We look forward to building on this momentum as we expand our market footprint in China, Europe and other international markets.

—Ben Nyland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Loop Energy

As the company’s premier product for heavy-duty trucks and buses, Loop Energy’s 50 kW range extenders unlock multiple cost and performance benefits over traditional fuel cell designs including the industry’s highest power density which results in substantial fuel cell manufacturing and system integration cost advantages.

Certified to GB/T standards, Loop Energy’s range extender is officially listed with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (MIIT) and approved for vehicle indexing, enabling original equipment manufacturers to select Loop Energy’s product for integration into market-ready fuel cell electric vehicles in China.

Cummins Inc. recently increased its investment in Loop Energy, following Loop’s successful completion of milestone requirements established at the time of Cummins initial investment in September 2019. (Earlier post.)

Posted on 08 April 2020 in Bus, China, Electric (Battery), Fuel Cells, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)