Electrify America, Kia Motors America offer DC fast charging plan for Kia Niro EV drivers

Electrify America announced an agreement with Kia Motors America to offer Kia Select, a new charging program with optimized pricing for the Kia Niro electric vehicle (EV) model on Electrify America’s direct current (DC) fast charging network.





The Kia Select program offers a flat rate of 35 cents per-minute charging for current Kia Niro EV drivers, designed specifically for the unique DC charging characteristics of the model. The program also waives session fees and has no subscription fees for participants.

Electrify America has worked closely with Kia Motors America to develop a pricing program that recognizes the unique charging profile of the Kia Niro EV, and enhances the charging experience of Niro EV drivers. While we will continue to offer ways to facilitate the mobility of EV drivers with our rapidly expanding ultra-fast nationwide charging network, we encourage all our customers to stay at home as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, and abide by all government and CDC guidelines. —Wayne Killen, director of infrastructure planning and business development at Electrify America

To participate in the program, drivers can simply download the Electrify America charging app and complete a brief enrollment process. Drivers can also use the app to locate Electrify America charging stations, start a charging session, and remit payment using their credit or debit card entered during the registration process.

The Kia Select program is available now in the United States for all 2019 and 2020 model year Niro EV owners and lessees. The two companies will promote the program in a joint communications effort to encourage enrollment for all eligible drivers. The Kia Select program will continue in effect until 31 December 2020 and will be re-evaluated at the end of 2020.