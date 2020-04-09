Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Electrify America, Kia Motors America offer DC fast charging plan for Kia Niro EV drivers
Snam and RINA team up to accelerate the development of hydrogen sector

IHS Markit forecasts 18% drop in global vehicle sales YoY to 73.3M units under extended lockdown scenario

09 April 2020

IHS Markit is projecting an 18% drop in global new vehicle sales year-on-year under an extended lockdown scenario to 73.3 million units. Regionally, that breaks out to:

43A755BC-7375-4618-B3D3-5E44DA6B37A0

  • -26% US vehicle sales decline YoY to 12.6 million units

  • -17% Europe vehicle sales decline YoY to 17.1 million units

  • -14% China vehicle sales decline YoY to 21.8 million units

The US has seen a 30% decline in national registration volume in March 2020 over February 2020. Half of the United States is now seeing a MoM new vehicle registration decline of 25% or greater from February into March. As April unfolds, there will likely be a further decline as more states move to tighter consumer and business restrictions, IHS Markit suggested.

IHS Markit said that the 40% chance of an extended lockdown forecast reflects immediate impacts of new containment measures that have been announced globally and expanded within countries already confronting the virus. A stronger economic response in 2021-2023 pushes global growth above 3% annually.

A 15% probability of an extended lockdown with ineffective stimulus scenario contains stringent virus-fighting efforts lasting into the third quarter of 2020. Stimulus measures prove ineffective at backstopping crisis and unemployment rates spiral. Recovery begins later and at a much slower rate than anticipated. Global vehicle sales in this scenario collapse by more than 20% to 71.2 million units.

Posted on 09 April 2020 in Forecasts, Health, Market Background, Sales | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)