Karma Automotive debuts all-new Level 4 autonomous van E-flex platform

Karma Automotive introduced its SAEnLevel 4 autonomous van with a battery electric vehicle (BEV) architecture, one of five platforms designed to offer new electric mobility solutions through highly versatile EREV (extended range electric vehicle) and BEV chassis systems.





Karma’s new L4 E-Flex Van is powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus autonomous vehicle computing platform, which achieves an unprecedented 320 trillion operations per second of deep learning. It’s built on a scalable architecture, with two NVIDIA Xavier processors and two Tensor Core GPUs.

This energy-efficient, high-performance AI computer runs an array of deep neural networks simultaneously for safe, highly automated and fully autonomous driving. The L4 van’s software platform and sensors suite are supported by WeRide, which covers full 360-degree FoV (Field of View) and provides precise, real-time localizations powered by multiple sensors including LiDar, radar, camera, GNSS and INS.

Using the E-Flex Platform, our goal was to create collaborative partnerships that address a wide array of applications. By working with nimble technology leaders like WeRide and NVIDIA, we intend to offer unique market solutions with greater speed and efficiency. —Srini Gowda, Karma Automotive’s VP of Autonomous Driving/ADAS

The Karma L4 van is the latest in a series of platform development projects featuring the Karma E-Flex Platform. Last week, Karma debuted its first product in the series, an EREV E-Flex Platform based on its award-winning 2020 Revero GT. (Earlier post.) Additional demonstration platforms to be revealed in coming months include autonomously driven vehicles, high-performance supercar platforms and more.

Karma’s E-Flex Platform can be configured up to 22 different ways, including installation of SAE L4 technology on both BEV and EREV platforms. The L4 E-Flex Van can incorporate additional components including:

I-shaped Battery Pack / BMS / Control Unit, etc.

Flat Battery Pack + BMS

Scalable Output Onboard Charger (for fast battery charging)

Bi-directional Charger

Karma Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Inverter

Karma Silicon Carbide (SiC) Inverter

Engine-agnostic Extended Range

1-4 motor flexibility REV

Dual Motor & Quad motor powertrain (affects cargo hauling abilities)

5-Star NCAP Ready

In cities where internal combustion engines are banned, the L4 Van will offer a sustainable solution for last-mile transportation by using autonomy to pilot the vehicle as it completes tasks on electric power. The autonomous cargo van’s technology can also be scaled to deliver critical supplies to underserved areas or act as a first responder vehicle for future disaster relief or public health crises.