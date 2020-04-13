OPEC-Plus agrees to cut oil production 9.7M barrels per day for May and June

OPEC-Plus, a group of 23 oil-producing countries that includes Russia, agreed on Sunday to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day for May and June. The agreement also calls for OPEC-Plus members to keep oil production reduced from the current level by 6 million barrels per day through April 2022. US President Donald Trump tweeted the success of the negotiations Sunday morning.

The big Oil Deal with OPEC Plus is done. This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States. I would like to thank and congratulate President Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia. I just spoke to them from the Oval Office. Great deal for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump and King of Saudi Arabia Salman Ben Abdel Aziz Al Saud. The leaders supported the agreement reached within the OPEC-plus on phased voluntary limitation of oil production in order to stabilize global markets and ensure the sustainability of the global economy as a whole.

Reuters reported that the OPEC-Plus group expects all combined reductions in global oil production to amount to more than 20 million barrels per day—about 20% of the global supply, starting on 1 May.

Estimates put the collapse in oil demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic at around 30 million barrels per day.

Commenting on the deal, Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman, IHS Markit, noted: