Hyundai doubles support for COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations across US; 65,000 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests

Hyundai Motor America expanded its support for COVID-19 drive-thru testing to 22 hospitals nationwide with $4 million in grants through its Hyundai Hope On Wheels program. These grants are designed to combat the coronavirus by providing increased access to testing throughout the nation.

The company also announced an in-kind donation of 65,000 COVID-19 real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests developed by Seegene, a South Korea-based global leader in multiplex molecular diagnostics. Seegene’s test (Allplex 2019-nCoV Assay) detects 3 target genes of SARS-CoV-2—the virus responsible for COVID-19—in a single tube. The assay is designed to detect RdRP and N genes specific for SARS-CoV-2, and E gene for all of Sarbecovirus including SARS-CoV-2.

The result represents the positive result for E gene of Sarbecovirus in FAM channel, RdRP gene and N gene of COVID-19 in Cal Red 610 and Quasar 670, respectively. Source: Seegene

Hyundai is the only automaker providing these critical testing capabilities to hospitals, especially in hard-hit cities such as New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit.

As a global automaker, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and its potential harm to the US and beyond. A best practice that was crucial in South Korea’s handling of the coronavirus was drive-thru testing. This approach protects the healthcare workers and patients from the potential spread of the virus, while diagnosing those most in need. —José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America

Hyundai and its more than 825 dealers have also provided support to local institutions with financial assistance, food donations, face mask headband production and loaned vehicles. Additional support has been provided to Hyundai owners and first responders through the company’s Hyundai Assurance program.