Sakor Technologies and SAJ supplying hybrid and electric vehicle testing equipment to Indian automotive manufacturers

15 April 2020

SAKOR Technologies Inc., a recognized leader in the area of high-performance dynamometer systems, has begun supplying a variety of systems for hybrid and electric vehicle testing and high voltage battery testing and simulation to Indian automotive manufacturers and regulatory agencies. SAKOR is working in partnership with SAJ Test Plant Private Ltd, a Pune, India-based company.

SAJ is a designer and manufacturer of eddy current and hydraulic dynamometers for engine, vehicle, and transmission test rigs and customized special test rigs.

Under the partnership, both companies are supplying test equipment required to meet the Indian government mandate to electrify vehicle fleets by 2030 to reduce pollution from gasoline and diesel engines.

SAKOR exhibited its products at the Automotive Testing Expo India 2020, including the AccuDyne AC Dynamometer System, DynoLAB Test Cell Control System and other products for hybrid and electric vehicle testing and high voltage battery testing and simulation. The DynoLAB Test Cell Control System performs a wide variety of road load profiles and simulations and is designed for testing to all existing and proposed international regulatory standards, including IEC, IEEE, and CSA.

Following the Automotive Testing Expo India 2020 event, the SAKOR/SAJ team held meetings with more than a dozen Indian automotive manufacturing firms and regulatory agencies to offer expertise and discuss specific requirements.

SAKOR/SAJ is currently working with several customers to finalize specifications and negotiating final sale terms with other companies in the two-, three, and four-wheel markets.

