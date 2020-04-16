Groupe Renault changes China strategy: light commercial vehicles and electric passenger cars

Groupe Renault is setting a new strategy for China, based on Electric Vehicles (EV) and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV). With 860,000 electric vehicles sold in China in 2019, China is by far the largest EV market in the world. EV sales are expected to reach 25% of the Chinese market by 2030.

Chinese ICE passenger car market. The Groupe Renault EV business will be developed through two existing joint ventures: eGT New Energy Automotive Co., Ltd (eGT) and Jiangxi Jiangling Group Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd (JMEV).

Groupe Renault has sold close to 270,000 electric vehicles in the world since 2011. In China, it successfully launched the Renault City K-ZE in 2019, the first joint venture EV car competing in A segment with local automakers.





The Renault City K-ZE, introduced in 2019, was the sixth all-electric vehicle in the Renault range.

Groupe Renault expects to reinforce its partnership with Nissan and Dongfeng within eGT to make K-ZE a worldwide car. A derivative for Europe based on “Dacia Spring” concept will be sold from 2021.

JMEV was created in 2015. With Renault support in terms of quality and technologies, JMEV will cover 45% of Chinese EV market in 2022 with 4 core models.

Regarding combustion-engined passenger cars, Groupe Renault has entered into a preliminary agreement with Dongfeng Motor Corporation under which Renault transfers its shares to Dongfeng. DRAC will stop its Renault brand-related activities.

Renault will continue to provide high quality aftersales service for its 300,000 customers through Renault dealers but also through Alliance synergies. Further development for Renault brand passenger cars will be detailed later within the future new mid-term-plan Renault.

Renault and Dongfeng will continue to cooperate with Nissan on new generation engine supply to DRAC and diesel license to Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd. Renault and Dongfeng will also engage in innovative cooperation in the field of intelligent connected vehicles.

LCV market. Increasing urbanization rate, e-commerce extension, inner-city transportation schemes and versatile customers usages are the key characteristics of a rapidly changing LCV market in China. It reached 3.3 million units in 2019 and is forecasted to maintain a steady upwards path.

Renault Brilliance Jinbei Automotive Co., Ltd. (RBJAC), launched in December 2017, is Groupe Renault’s spearhead for its LCV business in China.

Groupe Renault is leading the LCV market in Europe in terms of sales volumes for light commercial vehicles, as well as sales of electric light commercial vehicles. Jinbei is a well-established brand with 1.5 million customers in China and close to 162,000 sales in 2019.

With Renault expertise and technologies, RBJAC is modernizing Jinbei models and extending the line-up with a total of 5 core models by 2023. The joint venture will also export in the future.