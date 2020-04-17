German KBA approving hardware retrofits to reduce NOx emissions for passenger cars

Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has approved various retrofit systems to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions. This means that Euro 4 or Euro 5 diesel cars can be retrofitted and exempted from traffic restrictions in certain regions.

In addition to new, low-emission vehicles and emission-reducing software solutions, hardware retrofits offer another way of falling below the emission value of 270 mg NOx per kilometer in real driving operation, as specified in the Federal Immission Control Act. Vehicle owners who have their vehicles converted can do so not only contributes to improving air quality, they maintain their mobility in particularly polluted regions. —Richard Damm, President of the KBA

The KBA publishes all general operating permits (ABE) issued for the different vehicle classes on its website. Approved car retrofit systems are available for models from BMW, Mercedes Benz, Seat, Skoda, Audi, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The corresponding ABE can be called up on the KBA website including extensions with date, type designation, license holder and linked application area:

Some vehicle manufacturers have promised the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) that they will be responsible for covering up to €3,000 for car retrofit systems for private vehicle owners. Information on this can be requested from the respective vehicle manufacturers.

The Federal Ministry of Transport created the legal basis for the approval of retrofit systems with the Third Ordinance for the Modification of the Road Traffic Licensing Regulations (StVZO). For diesel cars of the pollutant classes “Euro 4” and “Euro 5”, it specifies technical and procedural requirements for nitrogen oxide reduction systems with high reduction performance. Vehicles that have such a nitrogen oxide reduction system are exempt from traffic bans.