Volkswagen to offer refreshed Tiguan with new plug-in hybrid powertrain in Europe

Volkswagen will unveil a refreshed Tiguan SUV later in 2020, featuring new front and rear styling, a redesigned interior and new powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid version for the European market. As far back as 2016, Volkswagen unveiled a Tiguan PHEV concept, based on the second-generation Tiguan. (Earlier post.)





Design sketch of the new Tiguan

In spring 2020, the Volkswagen Tiguan broke the production barrier of six million units, with 910,926 units manufactured in 2019 alone. This makes the Tiguan the best-selling car in the Volkswagen brand and Group. This versatile vehicle is available for sale in 80% of countries in the world and is the most successful SUV on the market in Europe. Volkswagen produces the Tiguan in four time zones across three continents. On average, a brand new example rolled off the production line every 35 seconds in one of the company’s Tiguan factories last year.

The world première of the first generation Tiguan took place at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt in 2007. Later that year, the first Tiguan came to market. In 2008, Volkswagen manufactured more than 150,000 units, making it the most successful SUV in Germany. A significantly updated version of the best-seller was unveiled in 2011 and was a resounding success: the annual Tiguan volume subsequently broke the 500,000 barrier for the first time.

The second-generation Tiguan arrived on the market in April 2016. The SUV was now based on the Modular Transverse Toolkit (MQB), which allowed for an authentic and muscular SUV design. The interior was considerably roomier owing to the longer wheelbase, while new assist systems enhanced the vehicle’s active safety.

The product line was revamped again in 2017 with the debut of a second Tiguan model—an XL version with a wheelbase extended by 4.3 inches, up to seven seats, and a bespoke design. The new version gave the product line another major boost, since 55% of all Tiguan models have the longer wheelbase; all North American versions have the longer wheelbase. In European markets and in many other countries, the long-wheelbase model was launched as the Tiguan Allspace, while it is marketed as the Tiguan L1 in China. In October 2019, Volkswagen added a plug-in hybrid drivetrain for the Chinese model.

The Tiguan is currently manufactured at four Volkswagen plants spread across four time zones, thus ensuring almost around-the-clock production. The normal wheelbase (NWB) version is manufactured at Volkswagen’s main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, for markets in Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania. The Kaluga plant, 104 miles south-west of Moscow, produces the NWB vehicles for the Russian market and for neighboring Central Asian countries. In Shanghai, Volkswagen manufactures the LWB Tiguan L for the Chinese market. In the Mexican city of Puebla, the LWB versions1 of the Tiguan are produced for North and South America and for countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Volkswagen is preparing to launch a major technical and visual update of the NWB version in 2020. Highlights include: