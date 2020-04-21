ABB to supply high-voltage chargers for Volvo LIGHTS project in SoCal; up to 920VDC

ABB will supply high voltage-capable chargers for the Volvo LIGHTS project. (Earlier post.) ABB’s charging systems can charge any electric vehicle (EV) battery at up to 920 VDC, enabling faster charge times and greater commercial fleet utilization for this project.

The Volvo LIGHTS project is a partnership among the Volvo Group, Volvo Trucks, and Greenlots along with several more industry leaders and stakeholders in transportation and electrical charging infrastructure. The project aims to demonstrate the ability of battery electric vehicles to optimize freight and warehouse efficiencies, reduce emissions and improve air quality.

Volvo Trucks introduced its all-electric Volvo VNR regional distribution demonstrators in February as part of the Volvo LIGHTS Innovation Showcase held in California, with commercial production to begin later in 2020.

As a technology supplier for the project, ABB will provide its market-leading high-voltage charging technology including the Terra 54HV (50kW, CCS) and the HVC 150 Depot Box (150kW, CCS). All ABB charging systems are equipped with connectivity for remote monitoring, diagnostics and upgrades. ABB enables OCPP and Autocharge open protocol network integrations that deliver fleets smarter charging as well as authentication modes and asset security. These connectivity features seamlessly integrate with Greenlots SKY Platform.





ABB has been at the forefront of EV technology for more than 10 years, launching its first DC charger in 2010; the world’s first nationwide DC charging network in 2012; the first electric bus charger in Europe in 2016; and the first public 350kW high power charger in the Americas. ABB has currently sold more than 13,000 DC fast chargers across more than 80 countries worldwide.

Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities. The total project cost is $90 million, with a funding award of $44.8 million.

Greenlots, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell New Energies, provides software and services that enable drivers, site hosts and network operators to deploy, manage, and leverage EV charging infrastructure at scale.