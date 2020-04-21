Transportation accounted for nearly 16% of household expenditures in 2018

The average household spent about $60,000 in 2018, with $9,800 of that on transportation (16%), according to the US Department of Labor. Transportation expenditures were second only to housing (33%).

The largest portion of transportation expenditures was for vehicle purchases. Gasoline and motor oil, public transportation, and other vehicle expenditures such as maintenance, repairs, insurance, etc. were also included in the transportation category.





Source: DOE.