Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Kia Motors making face shields at Georgia plant
DOE to award $12M for research on quantum information science for fusion energy

Wärtsilä Power-to-X project gets €1M in government support

21 April 2020

The technology group Wärtsilä has been granted €1 million in funding by Business Finland, a state-run public agency for funding important research projects, to support research in the field of Power-to-X (P2X) technology.

9865BA0A-A679-4F4B-A5D8-53A2A78D2964

Wärtsilä’s X-Ahead project is aimed at developing deep expertise of both the technical and business potential of Power-to-X, which will be used to promote a carbon-neutral economy for Finland. It will also act as a base for defining Wärtsilä’s role in this field as part of the global transition to carbon-neutral solutions.

Power-to-X is an umbrella term for various emerging technologies that utilize renewable electricity, CO2 captured from the air or directly from emissions streams, and hydrogen to create carbon-neutral and renewable synthetic fuels. In the future, fossil fuels will be replaced by these renewable synthetic fuels to mitigate climate change, the company said.

Under its X-Ahead project, Wärtsilä will form and lead a strong network of universities, research industries, and small and medium-sized enterprises on a national, as well as a global scale. This is expected to result in the development of an effective ecosystem around Power-to-X research, which will be enriched with best global practices to produce meaningful national and international benefits.

Wärtsilä has been actively working on the Power-to-X concept since 2018, during which we have gained a thorough general understanding of the technology. We are now building on this via the X-Ahead project, which will significantly improve the efficiency and feasibility of all processes relating to the development of Power-to-X technology. It gives us a brilliant opportunity to speed up the move to a 100 percent renewable energy future.

—Tommi Rintamäki, Senior Manager, Power-to-X, Wärtsilä Energy Business

The project is planned to begin this year and will run for approximately two and a half years. Wärtsilä’s existing expertise in market analytics will support the research’s focus on the most promising ways to develop Power-to-X technology. Furthermore, X-Ahead will provide valuable insight into the possibilities related to synthetic fuel production and create many new jobs in the field.

Posted on 21 April 2020 in Fuels, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Power-to-Gas, Power-to-Liquids | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)