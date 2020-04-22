NIO begins delivery of updated ES8 smart electric flagship SUV

NIO has officially started deliveries of its 2020 ES8, the flagship model from its smart electric vehicle range. As of 31 March 2020, with cumulative deliveries of 20,675, the ES8 was the only Chinese model in the top ten sales chart for the luxury SUV class.

The new ES8, available in six- and seven-seat configurations, now uses a combination of 160kW PM and 240kW IM motors and a 100 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack. Together, these ensure the new ES8 strikes a balance between long range and high performance with 0 to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds and NEDC extended range of up to 580 km (360 miles).





Prices start from RMB 468,000 (US$66,000) before subsidies. The Signature Edition, which comes with eight option packs, costs from RMB 558,000 (US$79,000) before subsidies.

The new ES8 features a revised chassis that is 96.4% aluminum—one of the highest contents in a production car—in order to cut weight and aid performance. The revisions to the chassis, led by engineers in UK, have resulted in an stiff structure delivering 44,140 Nm/deg of torsional rigidity for sharper handling and five-star safety.





The new all-wheel drive ES8 offers five driving modes that include performance and efficiency modes as well as the option to individually personalize drive settings. The new ES8 generates 725 N·m of torque from its novel motor set up. Alongside a raft of styling upgrades to create a sleeker appearance and stance, 21" wheels are fitted with Continental’s ContiSeal self-repair tyres, while Brembo four piston brakes provide a 100-0km/h stopping distance of just 33.8m. Ride is also improved due to a revised active damping system that measures the road surface 500 times per second with a damper adjustment range of 50mm. Safety is assured with the new ES8 featuring 25 active systems.

Car information is conveyed via 9.8" cluster and 11.3" center screens with HUD to minimize distraction. An NFC card key offers easy access with the ability to control key functions as well as have deliveries to the car through smartphone or wearable device. Flexible storage has been extended with 24 storage locations providing 95 liters in the cabin including an armrest cubby that is opened via gesture recognition. In total, a substantial 1,900 liters of extended storage is available with rear seats folded flat.





The delivery ceremony for the first car was held in Hefei Advanced Manufacturing Center this week.