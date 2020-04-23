Faradion receives first order for sodium-ion batteries for Australian market

UK-based Faradion Ltd., the leader in sodium-ion (Na-ion) battery technology, has received its first order from ICM Australia for high-energy sodium-ion batteries for use in the Australian market.

Faradion’s sodium-ion technology provides similar performance to conventional chemistries, while replacing expensive materials such as cobalt and lithium with far more abundant sodium. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, Faradion’s sodium-ion batteries have exceptional thermal stability and safety. Further, they can be safely transported and maintained at zero volts.





Faradion prioritized developing high-energy density cells. Its prototype cells can deliver energy density in excess of 140 Wh/kg, with a design performance of 155 Wh/kg in 10Ah pouch cells. Current cell designs can provide gravimetric and volumetric energy densities comparable to lithium-ion and greatly in excess of lead-acid batteries.

The sodium-ion cells can be cycled under conditions suitable for energy storage and mobile applications. An example of the cycling rates is a range of 2C (0.5 hour) to C/10 (10 hours). In addition, high power bursts can be achieved with the Na-ion technology.

In recent years, Australia and New Zealand have demonstrated a steady uptake in battery storage in residential-, commercial- and grid-scale applications due to factors including significant reductions in the cost of storage and solar systems; increasing cost of electricity, concerns about blackouts and financial incentives and policies from the government.

Having seen significant interest in regions such as the US, Europe and India due to its performance, safety and price point, James Quinn, CEO of Faradion says Australasia was the next logical region for Faradion given the market conditions.

ICM Australia expects a range of Faradion sodium-ion batteries to be available for the Australasian market later in the year.