Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport now available as PHEVs: P300e

The new Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport premium compact SUVs are now available with plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) technology, with an electric-only range of up to 66 km (41 miles) and CO 2 emissions as low as 32 g/km.





Range Rover Evoque PHEV

Badged P300e, both the new Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport plug-in hybrids are based on Land Rover’s Premium Transverse architecture, which was designed from the outset to accommodate plug-in and mild-hybrid technologies while maintaining Land Rover’s signature off-road capability. The new plug-in hybrid P300e models join the existing 48-volt mild-hybrid SUV models.

The new PHEV models combine a 200PS (147kW) 1.5-liter three-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine with a 109PS (80kW) electric motor integrated into the rear axle and powered by a 15 kWh lithium-ion battery located below the rear seats. Total power and torque output for both modes is 309 PS (227 kW) and 540 N·m.

Performance and capability are uncompromised, with acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds (0-60mph in 6.1 seconds) in the Range Rover Evoque. The Discovery Sport offers 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds (0-60mph in 6.2 seconds). Both can reach speeds of up to 135km/h (84mph) using electric power alone.

The Range Rover Evoque P300e emits 32 g/km of CO 2 (WLTP) and has an all-electric, zero tailpipe emission range of up to 66km (41 miles), with fuel economy of 1.4 L/100km (168 mpg US).

The Discovery Sport P300e can travel up to 62 km (38 miles) using all-electric power and delivers fuel economy of 1.6 L/100km (147 mpg US), with CO 2 emissions of 36g/km.

Drivers of both models can select from three driving modes to best suit their needs, whether they’re in the city or driving on the highway:

HYBRID mode (the default driving mode) – automatically combines power from the electric motor and gasoline engine. The operating strategy adapts to driving conditions and the remaining charge in the battery. Entering a destination in the navigation system enables the Predictive Energy Optimization (PEO) function to integrate route and GPS data to maximize efficiency and comfort for the selected journey.

EV (Electric Vehicle) mode – enables the vehicle to run solely on the electric motor using the energy stored in the battery, for quiet, zero-tailpipe emission journeys.

SAVE mode – prioritizes the combustion engine as its main power source, maintaining battery State of Charge at the chosen level.





PHEV technology. The Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD) is powered by the compact 15kWh lithium-ion battery, located below the rear seats. The battery is made up of 84 prismatic cells, arranged in seven 50Ah modules of 12, with a 6mm-thick steel undertray that protects the battery without compromising the vehicles’ all-terrain capability.

The ERAD features a light, compact and efficient synchronous permanent magnet motor. To optimize package space, the driveshafts are concentric with the motor and single-speed transmission, while the inverter is also integrated within the ERAD casing. The ERAD module is neatly integrated within the Integral Link rear suspension system.

At speeds above 135km/h (84mph), the electric motor is decoupled to reduce drag and therefore optimize efficiency, and then seamlessly re-engages when the speed falls below this.

The compact high-voltage junction box (HVJB) under the front seats is another engineering innovation. This comprises the DC:DC converter and the 7kW on-board charger used to charge the hybrid battery when the vehicle is plugged in.

Packaged next to this is the Belt-integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) Inverter which, through intelligent electrical management, can send recuperation energy to the high-voltage battery for storage to use later or for immediate redeployment to support full all-wheel drive capability.

A new brake-by-wire system replaces the traditional brake vacuum servo, and seamlessly blends regenerative and friction braking to provide a consistent and precise pedal feel. The system can deliver up to 0.2g of deceleration under regenerative braking, maximizing energy efficiency by using the vehicles’ kinetic energy to recharge the battery on the overrun.

Intelligently locating the PHEV system throughout the structure improves dynamics, lowering the center of gravity by 6% and further optimizing front-rear weight distribution.

Engine and transmission. The 1.5-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine is the latest member of the modular, flexible Ingenium engine family, which now has three-, four- and six-cylinder variants.

The lightweight aluminium engine—37kg lighter than the four-cylinder—achieves exceptionally low levels of friction, which contribute to its excellent efficiency. The exhaust manifold is integrated into the aluminium cylinder head, contributing to the rapid warm-up times and minimizing the distance from the exhaust ports to the turbocharger’s turbine wheel for improved responsiveness.

The three-cylinder configuration delivers a better flow of exhaust gases, ensuring the turbine wheel delivers boost pressure almost instantaneously. A highly efficient Watercooled Charge Air Cooler means the density of air being drawn into the combustion chambers remains high, further enhancing performance and efficiency across the engine’s operating range.

A smooth new eight-speed automatic transmission has been selected to match the power and torque delivery of the three-cylinder engine and work seamlessly with the ERAD. As well as being 5kg lighter than the nine-speed transmission used in the other models, the new eight-speed delivers enhanced refinement and shift feel, and is an integral part of the hybrid system.