ARPA-E reopens SCALEUP application period with reduced cost share requirements

24 April 2020

In December 2019, ARPA-E issued a funding opportunity announcement (FOA) for a new program, Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential (SCALEUP). (Earlier post.) The SCALEUP program aims to support the scaling of high-risk and potentially disruptive ARPA-E funded technologies across the full spectrum of energy applications.

In response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and changing economic situation within the US, ARPA-E is altering the SCALEUP FOA by decreasing cost share requirements and deferring these cost share payments for the first year of awards.

Whereas the original cost share requirement was 50%, with a reduced option of 30% for qualified small businesses, the new requirement is 33.33% cost share obligation with a reduced option of 20% for qualified small businesses. ARPA-E wants to support American energy innovators in these difficult times.

As such, ARPA-E is reopening the SCALEUP solicitation for new applicants, while giving those that have already applied a chance to revise their applications to take advantage of this important update. The new deadline for Preliminary Application submissions is 7 May 2020.

Posted on 24 April 2020 in ARPA-E, COVID-19 | | Comments (0)

