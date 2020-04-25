Orleans Métropole in France acquiring 29 Irizar ie tram electric buses

Orleans Métropole (France) has selected Irizar e-mobility for the supply of 29 Irizar ie tram zero emissions electric buses. The Irizar ie tram is an electric, bus with the appearance of a tram that combines the large capacity, ease of access and internal configuration of a tram with the flexibility of a city bus.





This agreement is part of the Orléans Métropole strategy for the conversion of its bus fleet and the supply of a fully electric public transport system in its territory by 2025.

The buses are 12 meters long and have a range of 220 km (137 miles). They are fitted with technology developed by the Irizar Group in electronics, communications and the main components and systems. The batteries are also proprietary technology and meet the latest European rules on electrical, thermal and mechanical safety: R100.v2, R10.v5 and UN38.3.

This new contract solidifies Irizar’s presence in France, where it set up three BRT projects last year: in Amiens, Aix-en-Provence and Bayonne. The cities of Marseille and Le Havre also have Irizar e-mobility electric vehicles.