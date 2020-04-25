UWO team determines limiting factor of the electrochemical stability window for PEO solid electrolytes
25 April 2020
Researchers from the University of Western Ontario (UWO), the University of Toronto and Glabat Solid-State Battery Inc. have proposed a novel strategy to extend the electrochemical stability window (ESW) of PEO-based solid polymer electrolytes (SPEs) based on their new understanding of the ESW limiting factor. A paper on their work is published in the RSC journal Energy & Environmental Sciences.
Schematic of PEGDME solid polymer electrolyte with improved Li stability and extended electrochemical stability windows in Li-LiNi0.5Mn0.3Co0.2O2 pouch cells. Yang et al.
Poly (ethylene oxide) (PEO)-based SPEs has demonstrated its promising electrochemical performance in Li-LiFePO4 batteries due to its high flexibility and relatively high ionic conductivity at operating temperatures. However, the narrow ESW limits their combination with high-voltage cathodes and the limiting factor remains unknown.
Here, poly (ethylene glycol) (PEG) and poly (ethylene glycol) dimethyl ether (PEGDME) with different terminal groups are selected to answer this question. We found that the reactive terminal –OH group is the limiting factor towards high-voltage and Li anode. Replacing the –OH with more stable –OCH3 extended the ESW from 4.05 to 4.3 V as well as improved the Li-anode compatibility (Li-Li symmetric cells stably run for 2500 h at 0.2 mA cm-2).
Its practical application is further proved by the PEGDME-based pouch cells. The 0.53 mA cm-2 Li-LiFePO4 and 0.47 mAh cm-2 Li-LiNi0.5Mn0.3Co0.2O2 ASSLB pouch cells demonstrated high capacity retention of 97% and 90% after 210 cycles and 110 cycles, respectively.—Yang et al.
To achieve higher energy density, high-voltage all-solid-state lithium batteries (ASSLBs) have attracted increasing attention, which requires the solid-state electrolytes (SSEs) with wide electrochemical stability windows (ESW, typically >4.2 V) and high-stability against Li anode.
Nevertheless, poly (ethylene oxide) (PEO), the most widely used solid polymer electrolyte (SPE), can’t tolerate a high-voltage over 4 V. Either the main chain (-C-O-C-) or the terminal hydroxide group (-OH) is the limiting factor for the narrow ESW remaining unknown.
Prof. Xueliang (Andy) Sun’s team from Western University and Prof. Chandra Veer Singh from University of Toronto clarified that the terminal -OH group is the limiting factor via ration experimental design.
Replacing the unstable terminal -OH with more stable groups (e g. -OCH3) has been demonstrated to be effective to extend the ESW of PEO-based SPEs.
The SPE with -OCH3 shows improved Li stability and high oxidization resistance, enabling the assembled high-voltage ASSLBs with excellent cycling stability.
