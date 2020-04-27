NTPC seeking global expressions of interest for supply of fuel cell buses and cars in India: 20 to start

India’s National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) is inviting global expressions of interest for the supply of fuel cell buses and cars in India.

Specifically, NTPC subsidiary NVVN intends to launch pilot projects with 5 fuel cell buses and 5 fuel cell cars each in Leh and New Delhi in Phase 1. Subsequently, other cities/locations for rollout of FCEVs at other locations may also be included.

These projects envisage production of hydrogen utilizing renewable energy sources and utilizing it for use in FCEV buses and cars for public transportation.

NTPC/NVVN will provide the renewable energy for hydrogen production; set up hydrogen generation and fueling stations at locations based on inputs from applicants; invest in the vehicles (20 total); and coordinate with the local transport authorities.

The two target cities have very different climates: