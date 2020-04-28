Audi to quit DTM touring car racing series after this season

Audi will not extend its commitment in the DTM touring car racing series beyond the 2020 season. The management board of AUDI AG made this decision also in light of the economic challenges due to the corona pandemic and communicated it to ITR e.V., the DTM’s umbrella organization, on Monday.





Consequently, Audi’s successful involvement in Formula E and in customer racing will be taking center stage in Audi’s future motorsport activities. The brand has been represented in Formula E ever since the popular fully electric racing series was started in 2014.

With 41 trophies, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler has been the most successful Formula E team over the years. Off the race track, Audi is planning to generate about 40% of its sales with electric cars and plug-in-hybrids by 2025.

Having scored 23 championship titles, including eleven driver titles, plus 114 victories, 345 podium finishes, 106 pole positions and 112 fastest laps, Audi shaped the DTM from 1990 to 1992 and from 2000 onwards. With three of three possible championship titles, numerous podiums and many other records, 2019 has so far been the most successful DTM season in the company’s history.