CATL expands partnerships with VDL and Quantron in Europe for commercial vehicle electrification

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), the global leading EV battery manufacturer, is expanding partnerships with VDL Bus & Coach B.V. and Quantron AG to optimize local product solutions and services for commercial vehicle electrification in Europe.





The new partnerships are significant to CATL’s overseas strategy in the commercial vehicle business sector, as they enable it to develop a comprehensive and vibrant network for large OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises).

According to a recently signed contract with VDL Bus & Coach, CATL is going to provide VDL Bus & Coach with its high-energy density battery system based on its standardized product-LFP CTP (cell to pack)-platform. VDL Bus & Coach has been the market leader in the electric bus sector in Europe with a share of 22%.

Through this cooperation, CATL is able to offer flexible solutions and full life cycle services to electric bus customers in Europe. Moreover, VDL Bus & Coach is going to expand the market share further and move forward to the goal of “Aiming for Zero.” As a product of this joint cooperation, the electric buses will be first launched in the Netherlands in 2020.

With the newly concluded agreement between CATL and Quantron AG, Quantron AG is now the authorized distributor and service partner of CATL for commercial vehicles and industrial applications in Europe. As an importer, Quantron AG is authorized as CATL’s dealer to supply batteries in Europe.

With standardized CATL battery products, LFP CTP packs and NMC modules, CATL and Quantron AG will be able to help SMEs to find flexible solutions to meet their needs from sales, integration to after sales, even in low purchase volumes. Supported by the Quantron AG network, CATL is able to further reduce the delivery time, better satisfy local application scenarios and offer solutions for great cost efficiency.

Different from passenger vehicles, application requirements and working conditions are far more complicated in commercial vehicle electrification, which range from city/intercity buses, trucks, vans and vessels to industrial applications such as forklift and construction machinery.

Benefiting from CTP technology, which decreases conventional module parts, the battery pack has higher integration efficiency in 90% and ultimately achieves the system energy density of an LFP CTP pack that is as high as 160 Wh/kg.

The NMC battery is another optional solution for commercial vehicle electrification, especially for vehicles that have higher requirements for volume efficiency. It powers vehicles with higher energy density for long driving distance applications and profit-driven applications.

Beyond VDL Bus & Coach and Quantron AG, CATL has partnered with Daimler Trucks & Buses and been a part of VWCO's international alliance, e-Consortium, to promote commercial vehicle electrification around the world.