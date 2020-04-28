Average fuel economy for MY 2019 light-duty vehicles was 95% better than MY 1975

The average production-weighted fuel economy for all new light-duty vehicles in model year (MY) 2019 was 95% better than in MY 1975, while average horsepower was 78% higher and weight was 1% higher, according to the 2019 EPA Automotive Trends Report.

From the late 1980s to the mid-2000s, fuel economy generally declined while horsepower and weight increased. Since 2004, due to technical innovations, fuel economy and horsepower have increased while vehicle weight has stayed about the same.





Source: DOE.