Average fuel economy for MY 2019 light-duty vehicles was 95% better than MY 1975

28 April 2020

The average production-weighted fuel economy for all new light-duty vehicles in model year (MY) 2019 was 95% better than in MY 1975, while average horsepower was 78% higher and weight was 1% higher, according to the 2019 EPA Automotive Trends Report.

From the late 1980s to the mid-2000s, fuel economy generally declined while horsepower and weight increased. Since 2004, due to technical innovations, fuel economy and horsepower have increased while vehicle weight has stayed about the same.

Source: DOE.

mahonj

It would be interesting to see the same graph for European or Japanese cars.

Or to map the different zones on the same graph, using the USA as a reference case.

Posted by: mahonj | 28 April 2020 at 02:56 AM

