Xpeng launches P7 EV in China; up to 706 km NEDC

Xpeng Motors launched its P7 long-range, high-performance, fast-charging intelligent EV sports sedan—its second production model. (Earlier post.) The P7 is immediately available for order in China, in 3 versions—4WD High Performance; Super-Long Range: (656km – 706km NEDC); and Long Range (568km NEDC)—and 8 configurations. Customer deliveries will begin at the end of June 2020, starting at RMB 229,900 – 349,900 (US$32,462 – 49,404), post subsidies.





Xpeng says that the P7 is the first L3 autonomy-ready production vehicle in the Chinese market. It offers a 706 km (439-mile) driving range and 4.3s 1-100 km/h acceleration in some configurations. It is the first production model in any market worldwide powered by NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX Xavier system-on-a-chip, delivering 30 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) performance while consuming only 30 watts of power.

The P7 features world-class motor energy density of 2.0 kW/kg and an efficiency up to 97.5%. It is also the first EV using the Infineon 950 IGBT module, delivering up to 580A to motor for a continuous 40s.

The P7 uses an 80.9 kWh CATL high-density slim-profile prismatic battery pack, 110mm height, reaching 170 Wh/kg pack energy density. The P7 can charge from 30% to 80% in as little as 28 minutes, or acquire 120 km range in 10 mins.

The Bosch / Brembo braking system uses new-gen Bosch iBooster braking recycling for almost 100% energy recovery, with 35m 100km/h braking distance.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 high-performance auto chip running Xpeng Xmart OS 2.0 delivers an intelligent full-scenario voice interactive system, integrating App stores and Alipay mini-program dual ecosystem.

Powered by NVIDIA’s DRIVE Xavier, the P7 operates both the XPILOT3.0 and XPILOT2.0 systems concurrently to provide complete redundancy. The XPILOT3.0 reaches high levels of Functional Safety to offer guaranteed stability and security. As the foundation of the Xpeng P7s technology, the safety framework is designed and benchmarked to C-NCAP 5-star standards.

The P7’s multiple front-facing, side and rear-facing cameras cover a 180°-degree+ field of view, following tight curves and recognizing vehicles cutting in at close quarters. The P7 is equipped with the industry’s first new-generation forward-looking millimeter wave radar sensors, with detection distance over 200 meters, offering market-leading accuracy and angle of view, effectively penetrating rain, fog, haze to perceive surroundings in reduced visibility conditions. Four more high-performance millimeter wave radars are positioned at each corner of the P7 – an industry-leading configuration.

The P7’s lane-level positioning function is backed by AutoNavi’s high-definition high-precision maps with high-level accuracy. The GPS/RTK/IMU positioning hardware allows positioning accuracy to the centimeter level, or less than 0.3% thanks to real-time positioning map construction technology (SLAM). These complementary features effectively enhance the stability and safety of the P7’s autonomous driving function on overpasses, in tunnels or under bad weather conditions. Coupled with the precise control capabilities brought by Bosch iBooster, the P7 performs a suite of advanced ADAS functions, including navigation-guided pilot (NGP) for highways, traffic light recognition assistance and the first production model to feature memory parking for car parks.

The P7 will be available through Xpeng’s growing sales network—already some 113 outlets across 57 cities—and its service network of 73 stores in 52 cities. Supercharging stations for the P7 have already reached 164 contracted and signed units across 35 cities, while its supporting 3rd-party charging pile networks number some 200,000+ units across China.