Ballard announces follow-on order from Solaris for 20 fuel cell modules for buses in The Netherlands

Ballard Power Systems announced a purchase order from Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. for 20 of Ballard’s new 70 kilowatt heavy-duty FCmove-HD fuel cell modules. These modules will power 20 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses planned for deployment in South Holland under the Joint Initiative For Hydrogen Vehicles Across Europe (“JIVE 2”) funding program. (Earlier post.)





The buses will be operated by Connexxion, which provides transport services for South Holland province.

With the deployment of these 20 buses planned for next year by Solaris, Ballard will be powering a total of 40 buses in The Netherlands. And, we will soon be powering Solaris buses in Germany and Italy, as well. This order is another strong indicator of the growing demand for zero-emission public transportation solutions in Europe and, indeed, globally. As Europe contemplates a ‘Green Recovery’ from COVID-19, and as recent studies have linked PM 2.5 air pollution with COVID-19 mortality rates, we see the opportunity for accelerated adoption of zero-emission fuel cell electric buses. —Rob Campbell, Ballard Chief Commercial Operator

The Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen model Fuel Cell Electric Bus (FCEB)—capable of traveling 350 kilometers (217 miles) on a single hydrogen refueling—was introduced in 2019. The bus incorporates an axle with two electric motors and is equipped with a climate control system utilizing heat generated by Ballard’s fuel cell module.

Shipments of the 20 FCmove-HD modules to Solaris are expected to match the timing for bus builds and deployments.