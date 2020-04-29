Congresswoman Finkenauer introduces $500M Clean Fuels bill to support higher blends of ethanol, biodiesel

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) introduced the Clean Fuels Deployment Act of 2020. The bipartisan legislation, co-sponsored by Reps. Angie Craig (D-MN), Don Bacon (R-NE), and Roger Marshall (R-KS), would provide funding for installing and converting fuel pump infrastructure to deliver higher blends of ethanol (E15 and E85) and biodiesel (up to B100).

The bill authorizes $500 million over five years to help retailers offer higher ethanol blends; expand the geographic area selling ethanol blends; support biodiesel, bioheat, and sustainable aviation fuel markets; and accelerate the deployment of fueling infrastructure.

In addition to supporting the distribution of higher ethanol and biodiesel blends at fueling stations, the program could also be used to enhance pipelines and terminals to blend and carry ethanol and biodiesel.

Funding from the clean fuels grant program could be used to incentivize the deployment of ethanol and biodiesel fueling infrastructure and convert existing infrastructure to deliver ethanol blends greater than 10% and biodiesel blends greater than 20%.