DOE to award up to $30M for critical materials processing technologies

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $30 million in funding (DE-FOA-0002322) for research and development that focuses on field validation and demonstration, as well as next-generation extraction, separation, and processing technologies for critical materials.

Through this funding opportunity announcement (FOA), the Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) seeks to address gaps in domestic supply chains for key critical materials for clean energy technologies to:

Enable domestic manufacturing of high energy efficiency and high energy density clean energy technologies;

Diversify the domestic supply of critical materials; and

Validate and demonstrate domestic innovative technologies to support the transition to US manufacturing.





Key critical materials in manufacturing of energy technologies of interest under this FOA.

This will be accomplished through development of alternative next-generation technologies and field validation and demonstration of technologies that improve extraction, separation and processing.

Key critical materials for energy technologies as defined in this FOA include: rare earth elements: neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy), terbium (Tb), and samarium (Sm) used in permanent magnets for electric vehicle motors, wind turbine generators and high temperature applications; cobalt (Co) used in batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and grid storage and high temperature permanent magnets; and lithium (Li), manganese (Mn) and natural graphite used in batteries.

DOE is working toward reducing both the costs of critical materials and the environmental impacts of production to create a sustainable critical-materials supply chain in the United States.

The Trump Administration has identified critical materials as essential to many of the technologies vital to the US economy, as outlined in “A Federal Strategy to Ensure Secure and Reliable Supplies of Critical Minerals.” This funding opportunity is part of DOE’s interagency action plan to reduce the nation’s vulnerability to supply chain disruption of critical materials in support of the Administration’s goals.

Applicants are encouraged to collaborate with the Critical Materials Institute (CMI), a DOE Energy Innovation Hub led by Ames National Laboratory. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy anticipates making up to 10 awards. CMI aims to develop technologies to diversify supply, develop substitutes, and improve reuse and recycling of critical materials.

DOE recently announced plans to provide up to $18 million for basic research to ensure the continued availability of rare earth elements—or effective substitutes—critical to the functioning of the modern US economy as part of a DOE-wide effort totaling more than $158 million in Fiscal Year 2020 funding.