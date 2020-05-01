Arcola Energy and Optare launch Metrodecker H2 hydrogen fuel cell double-deck bus

Arcola Energy Ltd and Optare Group Ltd launched a hydrogen fuel cell double-deck bus product for UK and international markets. With both bus and power system built in the UK, the team believes the new bus will make an important contribution to city air quality and a low carbon economic recovery.





The Metrodecker H2 hydrogen bus product is built on the proven Optare Metrodecker EV platform. It incorporates a hydrogen fuel cell powerpack developed by Arcola Energy as a direct replacement for the battery powerpack in the Metrodecker EV. It can carry more than 90 passengers with a range of between 200 and 250 miles depending on specification and route.

The Metrodecker H2 complements Optare’s existing range of low and zero emission buses. Optare sees a significant export market for fuel cell buses to regions with high ambient temperatures, requiring high air-conditioning power.

The hydrogen fuel cell powertrain in the Metrodecker H2 is part of a family of products developed by Arcola Energy over the past ten years for a wide range of uses including lightweight cars, trucks, off-highway vehicles, buses and trains.

Base vehicles for the Metrodecker H2 will be serially produced at Optare’s factory in Sherburn-in-Elmet, near Leeds, on the existing production lines for the Metrodecker EV. Hydrogen and fuel cell systems will be built by Arcola Energy at their existing Liverpool manufacturing facility, with plans well advanced for a second facility at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee.

Arcola Energy is a systems engineering company and Tier 1 supplier specializing in hydrogen, fuel cells, and batteries.