Karma showcases extended range E-Flex platform for utility van applications

Karma Automotive announced its E-Flex utility van platform with extended range electric vehicle (EREV) architecture. The new platform is one of five demonstration projects designed to illustrate Karma’s technical direction and capabilities through the use of highly versatile EREV and battery electric (BEV) chassis systems. (Earlier post.)





Karma’s new EREV E-Flex Van platform provides the ability to have flexible all-electric range up to 200 miles, and combined range of over 400 miles depending upon configurations and commercial applications.

Suitable for a variety of mobility solutions, the EREV van platform can also be retrofitted to products including commercial delivery fleet vehicles, shuttle buses, tradesman service vehicles, camper vans and more. The E-Flex platform with EREV technology provides a number of benefits including sustainable driving with extended range due to the on-board generator, adherence to clean air zones for city driving and quieter transport for passengers.

Using the Karma E-Flex Platform, vehicle manufacturers can optimize development costs to engineer, test, certify and build an EREV or BEV platform, allowing electrification of their products with greater speed and efficiency.

The EREV Van platform can be delivered as powertrain kit for existing chassis or can be delivered as the E-Flex platforms These solutions are developed at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), Karma’s assembly plant in Moreno Valley, Calif. All E-Flex platforms feature proven Karma technology including production Revero GT drive motors in various configurations, gearbox, suspension, subframes and steering, in addition to production body structure parts.

Most components have achieved over a million miles of Karma testing and in-market validation, ensuring Karma’s proven knowledge and award-winning vehicle technology are featured in each platform.

The EREV van platform is the latest in a series of development projects featuring the Karma E-Flex Platform. Other Karma E-Flex platform exhibitions recently showcased include the company’s signature EREV platform, a BEV van equipped with SAE Level 4 autonomous technology, and a high-performance platform with supercar-capable architecture. Additional components also available include Karma’s new SiC inverters. Karma also recently announced plans to build its future Revero GTE; a pure battery-electric version of its award-winning Revero GT, on a dual-motor Karma E-Flex Platform.