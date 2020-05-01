Swedish eMethanol startup launches crowd-funding campaign, developing commercial-scale plant

The Swedish start-up Liquid Wind recently launched a second crowdfunding campaign and has already raised 1,000,000 SEK (US$102,000). Liquid Wind is developing its first commercial-scale eMethanol facility in Sweden and plans to establish 6 facilities by 2030 before expanding internationally. The project is supported by the expertise and technology of Axpo, COWI, Carbon Clean Solutions, Haldor Topsoe, Nel Hydrogen and Siemens.

Liquid Wind, in partnership with its consortium of experts, Consortium, will convert waste CO 2 and renewable electricity into eMethanol, a carbon-neutral fuel. The funding will enable Liquid Wind to accelerate its momentum in bringing eMethanol to market at scale and reducing carbon emissions from transport.

Each facility will capture 70 kilotonnes (kt) of CO 2 and combine this with hydrogen made from renewable electricity and water to produce 45 kt of fuel. By replacing fossil fuels this will enable a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of 90 kt per year.





eMethanol Production Process

The design for the facility is well underway and funds will be used to support engineering and permitting work leading up to financial close of the facility in 2021. The eMethanol will be commercially available from 2023.

The long-term collaboration will result in a standardized eMethanol facility blueprint, captured as a ‘digital twin’, for efficient replication.

The project is being considered for a €1.7-million investment from EIT InnoEnergy. EIT InnoEnergy is an investment body and part of the European Union.