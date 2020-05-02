Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
BYD and Hino enter strategic alliance focused on commercial battery-electric vehicles

02 May 2020

BYD Company Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd. signed a strategic business alliance agreement with a focus on collaborating in the development of commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).

The two companies will accelerate the development of commercial BEVs to provide the best-fit product for customers in a timely manner. To begin with, the two companies will collaborate on a development of BEV products. Also, by utilizing their combined knowledge and experience, the two companies will cooperate in retail and other related business that will promote the adoption of BEV.

BYD Commercial Vehicle and Hino Motors has been committed to technology innovation and global promotion of commercial vehicle electrification. The cooperation between the Chinese and Japanese companies will benefit the development of commercial vehicle electrification by introducing leading technology and rich experience, which will accelerate the global adoption of pure electric commercial vehicles.

—Wang Jie, BYD vice president and CEO of commercial vehicle division

By bringing together BYD's achievement in BEV development and Hino's electrification technology and reliability built over years of experience in developing hybrid vehicles, we will develop the best-fit commercial BEV products for consumer in working towards swift market introduction.

—Hino’s director and senior managing officer Taketo Nakane

In 1991, Hino released the world’s first commercially available hybrid vehicle as a heavy-duty urban transit bus. Since then, the company has put light-duty electric buses and medium-duty plug-in hybrid buses into operation. Hino’s heavy-duty truck with the newest 6th Generation Hybrid system offers the convenience of a diesel truck while improving fuel efficiency by about 15%.

In March, Toyota Motor Corporation and Hino agreed to develop a heavy-duty fuel cell truck jointly, and to proceed with initiatives toward its practical use through verification tests and other means. (Earlier post.)

