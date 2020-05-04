ACEA asks Euro NCAP for two-year delay for introduction of 2022 protocols

In a letter to the Secretary General of the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP), the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA), requested a 2‐year delay for the introduction of the 2022 protocols due to the projected lengthy time that will be needed to recover from the effects of COVID-19.

As new vehicles will be launched later than planned, we would expect that existing models will remain on sale longer and therefore we would also need to seek a solution for the Euro NCAP ratings which will expire during this time and for partner/twin models. We strongly urge NCAP to create certainty for the industry as soon as possible and to agree to a time adjustment at its earliest convenience. —Letter to Euro NCAP

In the letter, ACEA outlined the numerous problems faced by the undustry, including delays in product launches and market introduction; supply chain uncertainties; and difficulty in completing homologation testing and certification.

Some automakers are reporting product launch delays of 12 months or more. Further, the ACEA NCAP task force and expert groups are not able to engage on Euro NCAP 2022 protocol developments due to the absence of key companies’ participation.