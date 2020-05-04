Buick launches 2021 Excelle GT family with 48V MHEV technology in China

Buick strengthened its sedan lineup in China with the launch of five new and enhanced vehicles: 2021 Excelle GT family sedan with mild hybrid (MHEV) technology; the new-generation Regal GS upper-medium sports sedan; new Verano GS midsize sports sedan; and optimized LaCrosse premium sedan and LaCrosse Avenir flagship sedan.

The 2021 Excelle GT family sedan leverages GM’s electrification expertise, offering advanced mild hybrid technology for the first time.





2021 Buick Excelle GT featuring 48V mild hybrid technology.

Its 1.3L dual-turbo Ecotec engine is supported by a mild hybrid system with a 48V electric motor and 48V battery in addition to battery management and control modules.

The hybrid system enables faster and smooth acceleration while providing a quiet and more efficient driving experience with the addition of the regenerative braking, start-stop, e-assist and intelligent charging functions. The result is fuel consumption as low as 5.3 liters/100 kilometers (44 mpg US).

The 2021 Excelle GT comes with an eight-year/160,000-kilometer warranty for major engine and transmission parts. Like all other new and enhanced Buick sedan models, it meets the China 6 B emission standard.

New-Generation Buick Regal GS. The new-generation Regal GS upper-medium sports sedan features GM’s eighth-generation Ecotec 2.0T engine and nine-speed Hydra-Matic transmission. The model delivers maximum power of 174 kW and maximum torque of 350 N·m. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds. Fuel economy has been improved 11% to 6.6 liters/100 kilometers (36 mpg US). Additionally, the model is equipped with electronic transmission range selection (ETRS) technology for the first time to deliver fun and agile handling.

The Regal GS also comes with Buick’s eConnect 2.5 connectivity technology. The system seamlessly integrates Baidu’s cloud-based AI system for the first time, creating a convenient and intuitive experience with features such as AI voice assistance and the wireless Apple CarPlay function.

New Buick Verano GS. The new Verano GS midsize sports sedan is the newest member of the GS lineup. The Verano GS sedan delivers more precise handling through tailored chassis enhancement. It also benefits from GM’s latest Ecotec 1.3T intelligent direct injection turbocharged engine and an all-new continuously variable transmission (CVT). The model generates maximum power of 121 kW and maximum torque of 240 N·m while providing improved fuel consumption of 5.5 liters/100 kilometers.

The Verano GS sedan is equipped with extensive intelligent connectivity technology, including an 8-inch touchscreen and over-the-air update functionality, to cater to younger customers’ preferences. It is complemented by an array of advanced safety technology such as Curve Brake Control, Automatic Parking Assist and Lane Keep Assist.

Optimized Buick LaCrosse and LaCrosse Avenir. The segment-leading LaCrosse premium sedan and LaCrosse Avenir flagship sedan have been optimized to enhance comfort and safety to meet the expectations of social elites.

Both models have improved spaciousness in the second-row seats, an enlarged panoramic sunroof and a standard nanometer-grade PM2.5 air filter. The LaCrosse is now also available with the Air Quality System and Anion purifier.

The LaCrosse Avenir is further enhancing its appeal with the addition of dedicated customer programs such as exclusive door-to-door service.