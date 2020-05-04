Australian Government establishes A$300M fund to support hydrogen projects

The Australian Government has established funding to support hydrogen-powered projects. The A$300 million (US$193 million) Advancing Hydrogen Fund will be administered by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).

As an early priority, CEFC will seek investment in projects included in the ARENA Renewable Hydrogen Deployment Funding Round. The ARENA round is a $70-million grant program aiming to demonstrate the technical and commercial viability of hydrogen production at a large-scale using electrolysis.

Hydrogen has the potential to make a substantial contribution to our clean energy transition, reducing emissions across the economy while underpinning the development of an important domestic and export industry. Renewable hydrogen can enable the deep decarbonization of notoriously difficult-to-abate sectors, particularly in transport and manufacturing, while accelerating the contribution of renewable energy across the economy. CEFC finance remains central to filling market gaps, whether driven by technology, development or commercial challenges. We are confident we can use our capital to help build investor confidence in the emerging hydrogen sector, which is an exciting extension of our investment focus. —CEFC CEO Ian Learmonth





Emissions reduction potential. Current hydrogen technologies represent the most credible pathway to the decarbonization of “hard-to-abate” sectors—including those which produce emissions in the production process and/or lack scaleable electrification options. Together, these sectors are responsible for driving approximately 30% of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. Source: CEFC

The CEFC Advancing Hydrogen Fund will draw on existing CEFC finance. In line with the CEFC Act, projects seeking CEFC finance through the Advancing Hydrogen Fund are required to be commercial, draw on renewable energy, energy efficiency and/or low emissions technologies and contribute to emissions reduction.

Through the Advancing Hydrogen Fund, the CEFC expects to provide either debt or equity finance to eligible larger-scale commercial and industrial projects, typically requiring $10 million or more of CEFC capital. CEFC investments typically include co-financiers and/or equity partners where possible.

Hydrogen is currently used mainly for ammonia production in Australia, accounting for approximately 70% of total hydrogen use nationally. The current ammonia production process is a material carbon emitter, accounting for almost 1% of total Australian greenhouse gas emissions.

In considering investment proposals for the Advancing Hydrogen Fund, the Mandate directs the CEFC to prioritize projects that promote the objectives of the National Hydrogen Strategy and that focus on one or more of the following:

Advancing hydrogen production projects;

Developing export and domestic hydrogen supply chains, including hydrogen export industry infrastructure;

Establishing hydrogen hubs; and

Other projects that assist in building domestic demand for hydrogen.

CEFC finance for the hydrogen sector has the potential to deliver significant benefits:

Drive large-scale deployment of electrolyzer technologies, leading to technology cost reductions, improved supply chain expertise, increased industry expertise and offtake opportunities.

Catalyze the hydrogen industry to accelerate the deployment of large-scale renewable energy hydrogen technologies, including demand-side projects to achieve price discovery, increase transparency of current and projected economies of scale, and increase skills and market knowledge.

Access to tailored finance providing investing support to project proponents as they seek to accelerate hydrogen developments.

Support the implementation of the National Hydrogen Strategy including its aims to create jobs, especially in regional areas, contribute to a cleaner environment, increase prosperity and enhance Australia’s fuel security.

The ARENA Renewable Hydrogen Deployment Funding Round is receiving expressions of interest for projects which: demonstrate electrolysis and associated renewable hydrogen technologies at scale; facilitate a pathway to technical and commercial viability of renewable hydrogen in Australia and provide price discovery and transparency in relation to the current and projected economics for renewable hydrogen technologies.

ARENA and the CEFC have previously worked together to accelerate clean energy developments, including through the successful large-scale solar funding program. The program delivered grant and/or debt finance to 12 developments contributing to large-scale solar becoming cost competitive with wind energy and cheaper than new build coal and gas.