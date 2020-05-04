Researchers demonstrate continuous detonation in rotating detonation rocket engine with H2/O2

A team from the University of Central Florida (UCF) and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has demonstrated continuous detonation in a rotating detonation rocket engine (RDRE) (earlier post) powered by H 2 /O 2 propellants. The results show continuous five-wave co-rotating detonations at various equivalence ratios and flow rates demonstrating the potential for H 2 /O 2 propellant-based RDREs for upper-stage rocket engines.

The system could allow upper stage rockets for space missions to become lighter, travel farther, and burn more cleanly. A paper on the work is published in the journal Combustion and Flame.

The concept of rotating detonation rocket engines (RDRE) has been a technology studied since the early observations of spinning detonations in 1960 by Voitsekhovskii et al. with gaseous acetylene and oxygen. … A critical aspect of the RDRE functionality is the fuel-oxidizer propellant mixture. Comprehensive computational and experimental work have successfully demonstrated RDRE operation. Early RDRE studies have been largely focused on gaseous methane- oxygen and hydrocarbons motivated by booster stage rocket systems. However, none of the literature provides successful RDRE detonation using H 2 /O 2 , which is a propellant mixture relevant for upper stage rocket systems. Although the onset of detonation is expected to occur in a homogeneous quiescent mixture of H 2 /O 2 , it is exceptionally challenging to sustain H 2 /O 2 detonations in a RDRE. … The current study presents for the first time experimental evidence and operability of H 2 /O 2 detonation in a RDRE. —Sosa et al.

The rotating detonations are continuous, Mach 5 explosions that rotate around the inside of a rocket engine, and the explosions are sustained by feeding hydrogen and oxygen propellant into the system at just the right amounts.

This system improves rocket-engine efficiency so that more power is generated while using less fuel than traditional rocket energies, thus lightening the rocket’s load and reducing its costs and emissions.

This study was conducted at the University of Central Florida Propulsion and Energy Research Laboratory using a 3" RDRE modeled after the Air Force Research Laboratory - Edwards Air Force Base RDRE. The propellant injectors incorporate 72 opposing H 2 and O 2 jets in an aligned impingement configuration.





Schematic of the RDRE. Sosa et al.

We have to tune the sizes of the jets releasing the propellants to enhance the mixing for a local hydrogen-oxygen mixture. So, when the rotating explosion comes by for this fresh mixture, it’s still sustained. Because if you have your composition mixture slightly off, it will tend to deflagrate, or burn slowly instead of detonating. —Kareem Ahmed, an assistant professor in UCF’s Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering who led the research

Ahmed’s team also had to capture evidence of their finding. They did this by injecting a tracer in the hydrogen fuel flow and quantifying the detonation waves using a high-speed camera.

You need the tracer to actually see that explosion that is happening inside and track its motion. Developing this method to characterize the detonation wave dynamics is another contribution of this article. —Kareem Ahmed

William Hargus, lead of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine Program, is a co-author of the study and began working with Ahmed on the project last summer.

As an advanced propulsion spectroscopist, I recognized some of the unique challenges in the observation of hydrogen-detonation structures. After consulting with Professor Ahmed, we were able to formulate a slightly modified experimental apparatus that significantly increased the relevant signal strength. These research results already are having repercussions across the international research community. Several projects are now re-examining hydrogen detonation combustion within rotating detonation rocket engines because of these results. I am very proud to be associated with this high-quality research. —William Hargus

The study was supported with funding from the US Air Force Office of Scientific Research (awards 16RT0673/FA9550-16-1-0441 and 19RT0258/FA9550-19-0322 by Program Manager: Chiping Li) and an Air Force Research Laboratory Contract (FA9300-19-P-10 03).

